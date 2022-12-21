DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,293 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 764,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $590,000.

NYSE ISD opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%.

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at $82,024.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

