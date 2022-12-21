DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,512 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 21.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

