DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 35,024 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,024 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.53.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

