DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,138 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 100,096 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,072,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 309,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 51,516 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 182,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 36,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000.

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.44%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

