DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 49,754 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,754 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after buying an additional 475,135 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $28,589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $18,690,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer stock opened at $333.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 155.91 and a beta of 0.96. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $543.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.92 and a 200-day moving average of $349.62.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.87.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

