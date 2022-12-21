DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,400,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

FSM stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSM shares. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

