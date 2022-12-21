Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ) Shares Up 1.3%

Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. 364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Defiance Digital Revolution ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Digital Revolution ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Defiance Digital Revolution ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.60% of Defiance Digital Revolution ETF worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

