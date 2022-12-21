Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.27 and last traded at C$38.13. 128,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 205,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 30.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.66.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Definity Financial Co. will post 2.3000002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.27%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

