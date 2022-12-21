Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,450 at Berenberg Bank

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($34.01) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DWVYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,050 ($37.05) to GBX 2,900 ($35.23) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.68) to GBX 2,500 ($30.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

DWVYF stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

