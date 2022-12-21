Desjardins Comments on Transat A.T. Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Transat A.T. in a research note issued on Sunday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Transat A.T.’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Transat A.T.’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

TRZ opened at C$2.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$113.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.16.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

