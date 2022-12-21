Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESPGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Despegar.com from $10.50 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Despegar.com to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.70.

Despegar.com Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of DESP opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $354.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

