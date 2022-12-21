Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Despegar.com from $10.50 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Despegar.com to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.70.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of DESP opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $354.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.