Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.16

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $3.18. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 4,502 shares changing hands.

Deswell Industries Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

Deswell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

