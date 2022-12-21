Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price to $20.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.93.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,641 shares of the airline’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,018 shares of the airline’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 158.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile



American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

