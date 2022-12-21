Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $155.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.53.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GPN opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.89.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 79.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global Payments by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global Payments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.