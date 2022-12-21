Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Baader Bank raised Hugo Boss to a reduce rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €44.00 ($46.81) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Hugo Boss from €53.00 ($56.38) to €49.00 ($52.13) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.10.

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $940.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

