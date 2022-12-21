Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $198.49

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.49 ($2.41) and traded as high as GBX 309.01 ($3.75). Devro shares last traded at GBX 308.50 ($3.75), with a volume of 3,515,589 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded Devro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Devro Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £516.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,814.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 198.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

