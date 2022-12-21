DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.53.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $144.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in DexCom by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in DexCom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

