DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Trading Up 0.5 %

DOCN opened at $26.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.63 and a beta of 1.05. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,768 shares of company stock valued at $708,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,357 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.