DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,545 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 717,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 384,625 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

DISH Network stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

