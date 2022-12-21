DNB Asset Management AS Buys New Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,078,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.