DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alcoa by 39.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 190,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alcoa by 45.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 70.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

