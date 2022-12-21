DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,642 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Grab were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after buying an additional 36,542,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at $49,695,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Grab in the first quarter valued at about $18,691,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab in the second quarter valued at about $10,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GRAB. Barclays began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Grab Stock Down 0.7 %

Grab Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

