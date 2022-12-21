DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 170,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 22,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 26.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,013,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after buying an additional 214,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

