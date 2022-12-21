DNB Asset Management AS Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $34,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $281.99.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,061.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,061.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 81,430 shares of company stock worth $4,555,799 and have sold 259,316 shares worth $11,698,515. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

