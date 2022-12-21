DNB Asset Management AS Has $977,000 Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Westlake were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK stock opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

