DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,598 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,089 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,959 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 74,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 4,613.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 485,655 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 475,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.12, for a total transaction of 208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.12, for a total transaction of 208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total transaction of 192,680.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at 7,386,506.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,157 shares of company stock worth $459,794 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 4.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.61.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.64. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.53 and a fifty-two week high of 12.47.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.07. The firm had revenue of 63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 62.79 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.