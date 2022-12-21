DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.61 and a 200 day moving average of $125.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

