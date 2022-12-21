DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $1,320,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Exelixis by 39.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $218,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Exelixis by 4.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,046,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103,192 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelixis Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

EXEL opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.