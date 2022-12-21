DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,359 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Chewy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 167.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $5,432,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $2,609,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chewy by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Chewy stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -791.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $636,843.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,217,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $636,843.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,217,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,893 shares of company stock worth $8,926,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

