DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.