DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,000 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 93.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FE opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

