DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,167 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,700 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 16.7% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,039,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 76,985 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $71.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

