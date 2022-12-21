DNB Asset Management AS Sells 4,617 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 122.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 914,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 284,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,754.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,076.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $121,969.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,754.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,076.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,868 shares of company stock valued at $919,899 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FOLD opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOLD. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.