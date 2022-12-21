DNB Asset Management AS Sells 84,303 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 84,303 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DM. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

DM opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

