DNB Asset Management AS Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 49,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Motco bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE HR opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.