Donald L. Hagan LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,082.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

