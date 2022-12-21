DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSL stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.306 per share. This is a boost from DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 23.9% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

