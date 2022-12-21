DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DSL stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.306 per share. This is a boost from DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
