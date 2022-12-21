DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

