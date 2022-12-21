E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Stock Price Down 9.3%

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) dropped 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.76. Approximately 11,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 19,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on E Automotive from C$14.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on E Automotive from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on E Automotive from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Get E Automotive alerts:

E Automotive Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.15. The company has a market cap of C$252.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.