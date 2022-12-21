Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Short Interest Update

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 830,100 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 915,900 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %
EGRX opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.82. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
