Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Short Interest Update

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 830,100 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 915,900 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

EGRX opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.82. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 302,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 235,887 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 293,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 122,898 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 70,438 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

