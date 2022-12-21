Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

