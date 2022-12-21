eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,029 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

eBay Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -372.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $67.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

