Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.34

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $10.45. Edap Tms shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 282,657 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $373.02 million, a P/E ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

About Edap Tms

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.