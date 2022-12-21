Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,400 shares of company stock worth $9,349,752 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

