E&G Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $869.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.33 and a 52 week high of $172.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

