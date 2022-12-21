eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,507 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 34.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 598,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 154,936 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,652,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after buying an additional 36,690 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 203.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,826.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.63. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

