eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. eMagin shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 116,779 shares traded.
eMagin Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 32,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $25,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,058,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,436.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 129,523 shares of company stock worth $114,187 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of eMagin
About eMagin
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eMagin (EMAN)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.