eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. eMagin shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 116,779 shares traded.

eMagin Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 32,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $25,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,058,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,436.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 129,523 shares of company stock worth $114,187 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eMagin

About eMagin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of eMagin by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eMagin by 15,868.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,909,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of eMagin by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 35.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

