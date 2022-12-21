Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,600 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 264,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE EIG opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15. Employers has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Employers had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Employers will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 224.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 319,856 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Employers in the second quarter valued at $8,723,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 126.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after buying an additional 134,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 225.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 112,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,497,000 after buying an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.