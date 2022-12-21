Enbridge (TSE:ENB-PH) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB-PH – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.32 and last traded at C$15.32. 8,320 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$15.50.
Enbridge Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.05.
Further Reading
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.