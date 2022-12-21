Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,555,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 189.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,343 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of EXK opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.21 million, a P/E ratio of -336.00 and a beta of 1.35. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.